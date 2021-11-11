East Helena marks Veterans Day with parade and ceremony

The East Helena Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10010 is referred to by its members as Cory-Dullum Post, named for two East Helenans who laid down their lives in service of their country.

Grant H. Cory achieved the rank of 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Force. The P-38 pilot died near Paris, France, on June 23, 1944.

Gerald F. Dullum was a petty officer third class in the U.S. Navy. The electrician's mate served aboard the U.S. Battleship Arizona and died during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Cory and Dullum were likely on the minds of the members of their namesake post Thursday morning during East Helena's annual Veterans Day Parade.

Hundreds of East Helenans, local school children and patriotic countrymen from around the region lined Main Street for the modest yet proud display of thanks for the men and women of America's Military.

Led by Helena's Pipes & Drums of the Black Devils, the parade was also made up of members of the Oro Fino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the local Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution chapter, Knights of Columbus Assembly 589 in Helena, Fort Harrison Veteran Affairs Fire Department and East Helena Fire and Rescue.

The parade marched along Main Street starting at 11 a.m. -- a nod to the federal holiday's Armistice Day beginnings -- and paused at the veterans' monument in Main Street Park.

Post Commander Jeff Schepp, an Army veteran, spoke to the crowd about the importance of the day.

"We can never fully repay the debt of gratitude we owe to our veterans, but we can certainly try," Schepp said. "We can work to honor our veterans not just on Veterans Day, but every day."

Post Chaplain David Lee led the crowd in an opening prayer.

Charmaine Lindgren sang the National Anthem.

In salute of fallen veterans, the pipers played "Amazing Grace," members of the Lewis and Clark Veteran Honor Guard's firing detail discharged their rifles, and Nancy Roe, also of the local veteran honor guard, played a somber rendition of "Taps" on her trumpet.

While the day presented an opportunity to honor the memories of fallen soldiers, Schepp said it was also a "time of pride of what we have accomplished and the freedoms protected."

East Helena boasts a rich history of celebrating Veterans Day, going back generations.

"Our city has always had a lot of pride," East Helena Mayor James Schell said in an interview after the ceremony. "Generations of blue collar workers come together on Veterans Day, carrying on a tradition that dates back to the First World War. It's truly something special."

Following the ceremony at Main Street Park, the parade procession returned to the VFW Post, and attendees were treated to lunch.

Schepp said he was "amazed at the number of children here today," of which there were many.

"It's important to teach the history of our military and what the military has done to support our freedom," he said in an interview. "They're also our future veterans and our future leaders."

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.