East Helena man gets 6 years in prison for meth distribution

An East Helena man was sentenced to six years and four months in prison Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine, according to acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.
The defendant was 27-year-old Casey Robin Kazimi, who pleaded guilty to distributing meth on Oct. 14, 2020. Court documents stated that Kazimi was in possession of three firearms and 17.25 grams (approximately 1/2 an ounce) of methamphetamine.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office contacted Kazimi after receiving a call about a person going through vehicles. Other witnesses pointed out Kazimi as the individual who was doing this. Kazmimi fled of foot from the deputies and hid a handgun behind a tree at Radley Elementary School before being apprehended.
Kazimi was on state supervision at the time of his arrest.
A probationary search of Kazimi's car led officers to find two firearms and methamphetamine. There were also several plastic bags found for repackaging and distribution of the meth, along with a digital scale.
The case was investigated by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, Montana Department of Corrections' Probation and Parole and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.