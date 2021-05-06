East Helena man dies from injuries sustained in April crash

An 88-year-old East Helena man has died from the injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 late last month.

The rollover occurred near the intersection of Fourth Street in East Helena around 10:15 a.m. on April 22, according to a Montana Highway Patrol incident report released Thursday.

The Jeep Liberty "suffered an apparent blown tire to the front left," the report states, causing the man to lose control.

The vehicle rotated counterclockwise, careened over the cement median and across westbound lanes of traffic.

Upon hitting the curb, the vehicle rolled three times and came to rest on its wheels.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were bare and dry, according to the report.

The man was not wearing his seat belt and "suffered severe injuries," the report states.

He was taken to St. Peter's Health and died from his injuries on May 1.

