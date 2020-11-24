 Skip to main content
East Helena man charged with rape
A 20-year-old East Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl. 

Kyle Lee Baker is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent.

On Nov. 21, law enforcement responded to reports from a woman who said her juvenile daughter had been the victim of rape. The victim told deputies that the incident occurred at the defendant's home in East Helena.

Court documents state that the defendant was trying to have sex with the victim, who told him "no." The victim reported that the defendant held her down and proceeded to rape her. The victim said she kept asking the defendant to stop.

Deputies made contact with the defendant, who agreed to speak without an attorney present. He allegedly admitted that he knew the victim did not want to have intercourse, and that he had sex with her anyway. 

The defendant said he stopped "when she pushed me off of her," court documents state. 

The defendant appeared before Judge Michael Swingley in Justice of the Peace Court via video call. His bond was set at $40,000 and he was ordered to not leave the state or have any contact with the victim. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and an arraignment in district court is set for Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Baker did not request a public defender.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

