East Helena man arrested on suspicion of stabbing grandmother

A 19-year-old East Helena man was arrested after his grandmother was stabbed 10 times, suffering a collapsed lung and possibly other life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

Maurice Charles Austin has been charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the the 100 block of Clinton Street in East Helena shortly after 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, after the woman called 911. Authorities determined that she was sitting on the couch when the suspect came up behind her and stabbed her multiple times, and they found a bloody fixed-blade knife in the driveway.

Austin's uncle told authorities the suspect came to his house in the 3000 block of Valley Drive and said he hurt his grandmother, but he did not know how badly or if she was OK. Deputies responded to that address and found Austin with blood on his hands and forearms.

After being arrested and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, Austin told authorities he was recently laid off and was constantly arguing with his grandmother about paying bills. He told authorities he remembered grabbing a knife off the shelf after coming inside from working on his vehicle, but he was vague about what happened next because he blacked out.