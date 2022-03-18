East Helena man accused of pointing gun at neighbor

A 66-year-old East Helena man has been charged after allegedly pointing a revolver at his former neighbor.

James Darwin Wagner is charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony criminal endangerment.

On March 14, law enforcement responded to Joslyn Street for reports of shots fired. Officers located the defendant in his vehicle parked in front of a residence. He got out of the vehicle with a revolver in his hand. He was ordered by police to drop the firearm and complied. Court documents state he was taken into custody without further incident.

The former neighbor told police that he was in his living room when he heard what sounded like three gun shots and a "commotion" coming from outside his residence. He sai he walked to the door and saw the defendant just standing outside his door. The former neighbor said he was familiar with the defendant. The man told police that when he opened the door, the defendant pushed the barrel end of the revolver into his stomach and said something about the defendant's wife being in the house.

According to the former neighbor, the defendant pushed past him into his residence continuing to ask where his wife was. The victim said when the defendant left his sight, he left the residence and called 911. The man said he could hear the defendant yelling about someone being in the shed behind the residence. The man said he heard one gun shot before seeing the defendant return to his vehicle.

The defendant allegedly admitted to firing two rounds into the shed on the property. Four empty shell casings were located next to the revolver on the ground where the defendant dropped it.

