East Helena joins cast of new Melissa Joan Hart movie

Allison Whitmer, film commissioner with the state Film Office, said Tuesday demand for TV content has “skyrocketed” during the pandemic and all of the networks and streaming services globally have been vocal about their need for new content.

Whitmer said it is not unusual for winter-themed films to be done in the summer to fit production schedules. And she said the state’s evergreen trees make it easier to change the seasons.

“East Helena really assisted in creating a beautiful winter sequence during this heat wave, allowing night filming, blocking off part of the street and working with the crew on the best places for decorations,” Whitmer said.

East Helena City Councilman Kelly Harris was uptown and got caught up in the movie making. He says he is standing in the background as an extra.

He saw it as an opportunity that may not come around for him again. He said the actors were extremely friendly and he said many of the crew members were from Montana. He said they had transformed East Helena into a winter wonderland for the shoot.

Harris said he left the night knowing a couple of simple truths: One was that he will never be an actor. The other was that this man who likes to watch sports on TV would likely be watching a movie on “Lifetime.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

