East Helena homicide suspect makes initial appearance in court

Homicide suspect Corey Michael Kelly, 31, made his first appearance in court on Monday, appearing before Judge Michael Swingley in the Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace courtroom.

Kelly is charged with a single count of deliberate homicide in the shooting death of 37-year-old Mark Anthony Luther early Friday morning at a residence near East Helena. Kelly appeared via video call from the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Court documents released Monday provide further details on what investigators believe happened early Friday morning. Two witnesses, who were not suspects and cooperated with police, were present during the shooting and following the death of Luther. These witnesses told investigators that during a gathering, Luther suffered an injury near his eye and requested that other people "cauterize the injury." The injury was then subsequently cauterized with a "sythe" which was recorded as a video on Luthor's phone.

According to the witnesses, Kelly and Luther got into an argument. Luther then "threw a pistol down the hallway, displayed several firearms and told Kelly to pick one." Kelly then allegedly picked up one of Luthor's firearms, an M4 carbine style rifle that fired 9mm ammunition, as described by the witnesses. Luther made several comments to Kelly and the witnesses that the firearms were loaded.