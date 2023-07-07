An East Helena house caught fire Friday evening.

Multiple area agencies responded to the blaze, according to Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Chief Marc Weniger. At least 35 personnel responded, including units from lead agency East Valley Fire Department, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, East Gate Volunteer Fire Department West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Montana City Fire, York Volunteer Fire Department, East Helena Fire Department and Helena Fire Department.

Dispatch sounded the alarm at about 4:45 p.m.

The single-story, ranch-style house is located on the 3400 block of Tizer Road in East Helena, about two blocks south of the East Valley Fire Department station and Warren Elementary School.

Most of the fire damage appeared to be concentrated to the front entrance of the home.

Numerous neighbors walked out of their homes to watch. One neighbor turned on the sprinklers in his yard.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Friday evening, according to Weniger.

East Valley Fire Chief Willy Wagner was not immediately available for comment.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Cole Fuhrman who was assisting on the scene said no further information was available at the time.