East Helena High School Principal Dan Rispens chosen as superintendent

East Helena's school board on Wednesday unanimously selected East Helena High School Principal Dan Rispens as the school district's new superintendent.

The vote took place at a special board meeting following a three-week internal applicant search. Rispens was the only applicant for the position. Board Chair Scott Walter said it was the consensus of the board to search internally first rather than expanding the search.

Rispens has worked in the school district for more than 20 years and serves as principal of East Valley Middle School in addition to the new high school. He holds a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Montana and a bachelor's in English and secondary education.

Rispens fielded questions from the board members and public at the meeting. He was asked about rewarding moments of his public career, how to move the district forward in these trying times and why he wanted the position.

"I've invested a whole lot of time and energy and my career in this district," Rispens said. "I've watched Ron (Whitmoyer) do this job for 20 years. It's not a position I ever sought out, but I'm ready to make the transition at this time and in this district to provide that leadership we need."