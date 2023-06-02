East Helena High School graduated its first class of seniors during its inaugural commencement ceremony held Friday evening in the gymnasium.

One hundred twenty four seniors received diplomas in total, 13 of whom finished their high school careers with at least a 4.0 GPA and 10 finished with a 3.9 GPA.

Principal Brian Kessler opened the ceremony with congratulations for the students.

"As we're all well aware, this is an event decades in the making, and as of tonight, we will have our first alumni of East Helena High School," Kessler said.

He thanked former Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer, current Superintendent Dan Rispens, then-Gov. Steve Bullock, the state Legislature, staff and the East Helena community for their help and support to bring the new school to fruition.

Kessler said 45% of the class graduated with some form of academic honors, and the graduates received more than $575,000 in scholarships.

"It really is quite impressive," he said.

Valedictorians Jaydee Huschka and Dru Lindsey delivered the class reminiscence.

The duo lamented the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of their class' freshman year and its effects that lingered through their junior year.

Lindsey said her class worked hard to find the silver linings. With students relegated to single classrooms for portions of their sophomore and junior years, the class grew close.

"Our classes really began to feel like our family," she said. "We've been through a lot together, and now we're left with an important bond."

Kessler applauded the students for sticking it out for four tough years, through the pandemic, through the school's construction, through the typical new facility growing pains. He called them the "poster children" for grit and determination.

"They survived some of the toughest times in our history, and not once has this group complained or jumped ship while we worked through things together," Kessler said. "You finally found your way to a typical high school year this year."

Former Stanford University basketball and NBA player Josh Huestis delivered the school's first commencement address.

Huestis shared with the graduates his own life experiences, setting goals and surviving failures.

"I spent my whole life thinking about what's next that I missed what was right in front of me," he said. "I didn't take the time to enjoy the journey I was on. Each of you is on your own journey."

Kessler said "the crew will also leave us with our fair share of laughs and memories," recalling how just days prior, a group of seniors attempted to break into his office and fill it with balloons "while I was 30 yards away watching it all unfold."