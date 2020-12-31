East Helena Greenway Project gains 322 acres

“I think this is a unique opportunity for the citizens of East Helena and will let them experience the outdoors,” City Councilman Kelly Harris said.

Betsy Burns, Environmental Protection Agency project manager for the East Helena Superfund site, said the land was a gift from the state to the community.

“For the first time in 100 years, people will have access to this property,” she said.

Once the Greenway Trail is developed, the land trust will transfer the 322 acres to East Helena Public Schools, which will serve as the steward of the land.

Scott Walter, chair of the East Helena Public Schools board, praised the latest developments.

“This is just a phenomenal opportunity for us to create a long-term legacy,” he said. He added later it was a great education opportunity for students.

“It’s great to get kids away from the TV set and games and get them out,” Walter said.

Plans are to have the trail Americans with Disabilities Act accessible where possible. Officials said the trail would likely open in segments, but remains closed to the public for now.

Nearly 2 million tons from East Helena’s 14 million-ton slag pile will be moved by rail over the next five years to Washington, then shipped to South Korea as part of an effort to clean up the Superfund site at the former ASARCO East Helena Smelter Facility, officials said in a public meeting in December.

