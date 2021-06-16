East Helena gets $268K in ARPA funds

East Helena will get $268,594 in the latest round of $17.3 million in federal stimulus funds being distributed to 42 Montana cities and towns, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Wednesday.

Gianforte said the American Rescue Plan Act money will help these towns address their needs, from supporting those impacted by the pandemic to investing in infrastructure.

Among the funding is $4.4 million for Butte, $6.3 million for Bozeman, $42,786 for Drummond and $146,877 for Whitehall.

Also getting funds are Bearcreek: $10,473, Big Timber: $217,251, Bridger: $96,428, Broadview: $23,372, Chester: $108,944, Clyde Park: $39,720, Colstrip: $286,858, Darby: $101,920, Dillon: $549,322 and Dodson: $14,943.

Other towns getting ARPA money are Ekalaka: $47,511, Eureka: $179,573, Fairfield: $92,341, Fairview: $110,349, Fort Benton: $182,894, Froid: $25,927, Fromberg: $59,261, Geraldine: $31,802, Glasgow: $424,284, Harlem: $106,645, Harlowton: $126,059, Hingham: $15,198 and Jordan: $49,299.

ARPA funds will also go to: Laurel: $860,191, Libby: $354,932, Plains: $145,472, Poplar: $107,284, Red Lodge: $294,138, Rexford: $20,179, Ronan: $270,254, Sidney: $788,413, St. Ignatius: $105,751, Terry: $71,012, Walkerville: $90,425, Westby: $19,668 and Winnett: $23,628.