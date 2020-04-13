East Helena food pantry temporarily closed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Helena Food Share announced Monday that it will close its East Helena Pantry due to concerns about COVID-19. The Helena Pantry on Lewis Street will remain open for distribution.

Executive Director Bruce Day said the decision is temporary and was made for operational reasons due to the small size of the East Helena pantry and the number of people being served.

“It’s a small pantry and we’ve been serving outside from the back of a truck,” he said. “We felt at this time we’d be better able to serve people from the Lewis Street location.”

Food Share is no longer accepting food donations from individuals or small groups but still accepts bulk donations from grocery stores. The organization is asking for monetary donations instead, and so far, Day said the community has been generous with donations, including volunteer time.

“The community has been responsive and we appreciate that and really grateful in terms of financial donations,” he said. “I would also just say that if anyone finds themselves in need of food assistance, we do have food here and we’ve made it pretty easy at this point. It’s not difficult to get assistance here despite some of what is going on in the news nationally.”

Lewis Street Pantry hours 1616 Lewis St. Monday 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Thursday 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.