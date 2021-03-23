East Helena church to be used for militia meeting but is not affiliated with group

Flyers were distributed Sunday in the East Helena area touting an April 6 event at a church to discuss “Tactical Civics,” a movement that advocates the forming of a militia and taking Congress out of Washington, D.C.

However, the church’s pastor said the event is independent of the Canyon Ferry Road Baptist Church, which allowed the group to use its facility as a meeting place.

The Rev. Chad Lee Hesler said he was aware of the flyers, but said it was not a church-sanctioned event. He said the church "passionately" believes in the First Amendment, even when they don’t agree with people. He said the congregation has not made any statement or advertising for any institution other than the “kingdom of God.”

Hesler released a statement Tuesday, after meeting with the church board on Monday.

The statement says the church's facilities have been used by many organizations for meeting for dialogue and discourse, "even if it does not fully agree with our statement of faith."

Flyers were reportedly circulated Sunday in East Helena, according to the Montana Post blog. The bottom of the flyer mentions The TacticalCivics.com website that states: “Tactical Civics: Making the Militia and Grand Jury great again.”