East Helena church to be used for militia meeting but is not affiliated with group

Flyers were distributed Sunday in the East Helena area touting an April 6 event at a church to discuss “Tactical Civics,” a movement that advocates the forming of a militia and taking Congress out of Washington, D.C.
However, the church’s pastor said the event is independent of the Canyon Ferry Road Baptist Church, which allowed the group to use its facility as a meeting place.
The Rev. Chad Lee Hesler said he was aware of the flyers, but said it was not a church-sanctioned event. He said the church "passionately" believes in the First Amendment, even when they don’t agree with people. He said the congregation has not made any statement or advertising for any institution other than the “kingdom of God.”
Hesler released a statement Tuesday, after meeting with the church board on Monday.
The statement says the church's facilities have been used by many organizations for meeting for dialogue and discourse, "even if it does not fully agree with our statement of faith."
Flyers were reportedly circulated Sunday in East Helena, according to the Montana Post blog. The bottom of the flyer mentions The TacticalCivics.com website that states: “Tactical Civics: Making the Militia and Grand Jury great again.”
“Our Republic has been overthrown by an openly arrogant, lawless Washington DC and state palaces who push mask fascism, steal elections, invite in illegal aliens, plan gun grabs and intend to make American Communism permanent,” the flyer reads. “Trump could not stop it, but taking America back is not a president’s job, it’s ours. Now The People have a plan for every county.”
“Tactical Civics chapters are in hundreds of counties, why not yours,” the flyer asks, inviting people to a 7 p.m. April 6 meeting at the church. It hopes to have militias in each of the nearly 3,000 counties in the United States.
“If you keep doing nothing, you are the enemy’s best weapon,” the website states.
Tactical Civics, founded by David Zuniga, proposes to split Congress into smaller districts. It has a Texas mailing address. Its website states it is part of AmericaAgain!, a membership organization that is recruiting and organizing Americans to learn remedial civics and the Constitution, "restore the constitutional militia and grand jury in each county to arrest corruption and restore constitutionally-limited government, and live as free, self-governing people."
Oscar Zuniga, David’s brother, said the organization’s priority is education.
“We are not forming militias, we are forming an organization of state representatives,” he said. “We want to educate the people, educate and have action.”
He said they are not calling for military action.
“That is not at all what this country needs or wants and is not necessary,” he said.
Conrad Evarts was given as a contact name for the local event. He declined to comment Tuesday.
Hesler, who on his church biography notes he is is "waiting reentry as a chaplain for the Air National Guard," said allowing the group to meet at the church was not a tacit endorsement.
“Anything can be construed,” he said. “But that is not the case.”
He said he did his due diligence and reviewed the group. Hesler said he spoke with event organizers, who he said were not members of the church, to learn what they are teaching and “the boundaries” of their teaching.
“There are some things I can agree with and some things I would not agree with,” he said. “Will I attend their event? I don’t know.”
Hesler said he would rather have a robust discussion than have issues acted out in a physical nature.
In the written statement, the church says it is not sponsoring or encouraging attendance, "but neither will Canyon Ferry Baptist Church deny this organization the right to speak and be heard under the protection of their First Amendment Right."
The Montana Air National Guard released a statement Monday evening, saying its policies prohibit advocating supremacist, extremist or criminal gang doctrine, ideology and causes.
“We do not tolerate extremists in our ranks,” said Maj. Gen. Pete Hronek, the adjutant general of Montana. “We will investigate all allegations of extremist behavior and take appropriate action if the claims are substantiated.”
An Air National Guard spokesman said it was their understanding the April 6 event was independent of Hesler and the church.
Barrett Duke, executive director of the Montana Southern Baptist Convention, said Canyon Ferry Road Baptist Church was not doing anything that put itself in violation of the group’s "loose conditions" and they could proceed.
Travis McAdam, program director of Combating White Nationalism and Defending Democracy for the Montana Human Rights Network, said he was not familiar with Tactical Civics prior to the Sunday posting on social media, but said they had “pretty typical militia rhetoric and beliefs.”
He said that usually consists of a theme of someone coming to attack or take away someone’s rights and it will be up to the militia group to fight off the invasion.
McAdam said there are references as to how liberals have taken over and the federal government is no longer legitimate.
“We are concerned about it,” he said, adding it is definitely not a traditional or reputable civics organization, as it is a movement dedicated to forming militia groups.
McAdam said the Montana Human Rights Network is always concerned when it finds people trying to organize militia groups.
“When we have a church that is well established and doing it, it makes it even more concerning,” he said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.