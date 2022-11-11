East Helena celebrates Veterans Day

East Helena and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Cory-Dullum Post 10010 hosted their annual Veterans Day Parade along main street Friday.

Adjutant General for the State of Montana Maj. Gen. John P. Hronek II addressed a crowd of hundreds in East Helena's Main Street Park and thanked the numerous veterans in attendance for their service to their country.

"I challenge all of you to tell your stories," Hronek said. "Your stories will inspire future Montanans to serve in our Armed Forces."

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines sent staffers to read letters to the crowd, all thanking veterans for their commitment to serve the nation.

"Montanans have a long and proud history of serving in the armed forces, and these brave men and women are what make our country the greatest in the world," Tester's letter states. "Honoring them is more than simply saying thank you for your service; it's ensuring they get the care, benefits and respect they earned."

In his letter, Daines noted Montana is among the nation's leaders in service men and women per capita.

"These brave men and women have chosen to leave behind family, friends, the beds they sleep in at night and all other forms of comfort to answer the noble calling of public service on our nation's front lines," Daines states in his letter. "Over time, thousands of these men and women would never return to the people or places they called home. May we always remember what those heroes sacrificed for you and I."

Kathy Deyer is a past regent with the Daughters of the American Revolution Oro Fino Chapter in Helena and said she has participated in the East Helena Veterans Day Parade for the past 10 years, and that her chapter has marched in the parade the past 15 years.

Deyer said the temperatures in the low teens were not going to keep her chapter from this cherished tradition. Current Regent Gale Kramlick participated in the parade in a wheelchair after a recent surgery.

The familial Sons of the American Revolution Guardian Chapter in Helena drove their float in the parade.

The Pipes and Drums of the Black Devils, the official pipe band of the First Special Service Force, also marched in the parade.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and East Helena Fire and Rescue also participated.

VFW Montana State Adjutant and Quartermaster Tim Peters fired off a 3-inch cannon to start the parade, which trudged through snow from the local post to Main Street Park.

East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris attended the parade and said in an interview later that the frigid air was "a non-factor" as his town has always recognized the sacrifices of its veterans, regardless of the weather.

"For me, I've seen it my entire life," Harris said of the event's large turnout. "It's indicative of who we are as a town."

Harris said his father, grandfather, uncle and other family members served in the military, and that this day is just as special to him as it is to nearly every Montanan.

"We all have someone in our lives who has served," he said. "Montana as a whole can recognize the importance of today and the sacrifices our veterans make every day."

The Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation observed the holiday Friday at American Legion Post 2, where Montana retired Col. John Driscoll spoke to attendees.

The local American Legion also served its annual Veterans Day breakfast to vets and their families Friday.

Though the Treaty of Versailles was signed in June of 1919, the fighting ended months earlier after an armistice took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Armistice Day was set aside by Congress to recognize World War I veterans in 1938.

In 1954, Congress amended the commemoration, changing "Armistice" to "Veterans" in recognition of veterans of all wars and conflicts.