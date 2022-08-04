East Helena brothers to enter a guilty plea in Capitol breach case

Two brothers from East Helena accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach in Washington, D.C., have reached a deal with federal prosecutors in which they are expected to plead guilty to obstruction, attorneys said Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Allen told U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly during a Zoom status conference that Jerod and Joshua Hughes, who had nine counts filed against them, have agreed to plead guilty to the single charge.

The remaining counts will be dismissed, Joshua Hughes' attorney said.

Kelly set an Aug. 24 date for them to enter their pleas. He said he would permit the plea hearing to be held online, but said he would want the brothers to appear before him in Washington, D.C., for the sentencing.

He asked Allen if the brothers should be heard separately and that is when Allen said they would both plead guilty to the same obstruction count.

The news comes 575 days after a mob of supporters for then-President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president.

The Hughes brothers were part of a group who broke open windows and doors to get into the Capitol, according to federal court documents. The brothers, who drove to Washington, D.C., from Montana, turned themselves into authorities after they returned to Montana and initially were incarcerated in early 2021. They pleaded not guilty and were released from custody pending trial, on their own recognizance.

Jerod and Joshua Hughes were charged with nine counts that include civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has said the Hughes brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” that day, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress.

The brothers followed a man who pursued Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs and later found their way to the Senate floor, prosecutors said.

Helena attorney Palmer Hoovestal, who is representing Joshua Hughes, told Lee Newspapers the obstruction charge could bring his client 41-51 months of incarceration.

“We’ll obviously dispute that,” he said, adding he was not happy with the guideline range and will ask the judge to reduce it.

Hoovestal said he was sure his client felt remorse for participating Jan. 6, and added “The scope of his participation was to follow the crowd.”

“He didn’t touch anything or break anything,” he added. “He made a poor decision when he went in and unfortunately was one of the first people who entered.”

Hoovestal said his client, who had a motorcycle helmet strapped to his backpack in case left-wing activists became hostile, was extremely different than the other rioters.

He was merely present and did not participate in any destructive conduct, he said.

This story will be updated.