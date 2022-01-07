East Helena brothers plead not guilty to updated charges in Capitol riot

Two East Helena brothers charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., entered not guilty pleas Friday before a U.S. District Court judge.

Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes will return to court March 8 for a status conference. Attorneys in the case had asked Judge Timothy Kelly, U.S. District Court judge for the District of Columbia, for a 60-day continuance.

Kelly dismissed a motion to drop one of the charges listed in the second superseding indictment, which was filed Dec. 1 and added a count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. The brothers were last in court on Nov. 22, in which they pleaded not guilty to a superseding indictment.

The brothers initially were incarcerated in early 2021, pleaded not guilty and released from custody in April pending trial, on their own recognizance.

Friday’s appearance was a year and a day after the riot upon the Capitol.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a historic second time for inciting the rioters. A House panel is looking into the attack. More than 725 people have been charged.

The brothers are now charged with nine counts that include civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Kelly rejected a motion Friday by Jared Hughes to drop one of the charges that alleged they obstructed official proceedings by entering the Capitol. He argued the indictment did not name the proceeding he allegedly disrupted.

Kelly said the argument is moot.

Jerod and Joshua Hughes came to the Helena Police Department on Jan. 11 after seeing themselves in news coverage of the attack, believing they were wanted by the FBI. About an hour and 15 minutes after the Hughes brothers went to the Helena police an FBI special agent arrived to interview them.

The brothers were part of a group of rioters who broke open windows and doors to get into the Capitol, according to court documents.

The prosecution has said the Hughes brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” on Jan. 6, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress. The brothers followed a man who pursued Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs and later found their way to the Senate floor, prosecutors said.

The Hughes brothers eventually ended up on the Senate floor, which had been evacuated, where they and others sat in senators’ chairs, opened senators’ desks, and reviewed sensitive material, the Jan. 28 federal complaint states.

Palmer Hoovestal, Helena-based attorney for Joshua Hughes, said they have no association with political groups of any kind and had never before attended a rally for Trump. But when the president called “all patriots” to Washington, they decided to attend and then go sightseeing. They got to the front of the line at the Capitol, entered through a window someone else broke, walked around inside the Capitol for 10-15 minutes and left. The attorney said they were not destructive.

He called their entering the Capitol through a window “the biggest mistake of their lives…"

