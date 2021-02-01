East Helena brothers detained in Capitol riot, will face charges in D.C.

Thousands people went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden as president. Some then stormed the building, temporarily disrupting Congress' certification of Biden over Republican incumbent Donald Trump. Overall, federal authorities have charged more than 150 people in the Capitol siege. Trump, the first president in history to be impeached twice, is set to stand trial the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm Congress.

The complaint states both brothers were seen at the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. They had both seen themselves on news coverage and reported in-person to the Helena Police Department on Jan. 11. An FBI agent met them shortly thereafter and said they were not under arrest and able to leave anytime, and that their interview was being recorded.

The brothers said they wanted an attorney present. They gave their contact information to the agent and were allowed to leave.

Flores said surveillance and social media footage confirms the Hughes brothers participated in the riot. He said they were among rioters who broke open windows and doors and forced their way into the Capitol building.