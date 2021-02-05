East Helena boasts first place winner in speech and debate

East Helena High School is boasting a first place winner among its first-ever medalists in speech and debate history.

Following the state competition on Jan. 29 and 30, East Helena had three students who placed in the various Montana High School Association sanctioned activates. Dru Lindsey took top prize in the Original Oratory competition, placing first in the state. Riley Ophus took sixth place in the Lincoln Douglas debate and Sarah Foster took eighth in informative speaking.

All three students also placed in their various categories during the divisional competition. Lindsey placed first, foster placed fourth and Ophus took fourth.

Additionally, Davis Thompson and Aidan Wosoba took fourth in public forum debate, Gloria Darling took second in impromptu speaking, Lucy Rode took fourth in humorous interpretation and Roux Musgjerd took fifth in original oratory. These were all in the divisional competition.

The three students who placed in state will go on to compete in the qualifier for the national speech and debate meet on Feb. 12 and 13. The national meet is scheduled for June 13 through 18 and will be all virtual due to COVID-19.

