East Helena board to interview Dan Rispens for superintendent position on Wednesday

The East Helena Public Schools board of trustees is set to interview their first applicant for the position of superintendent on Wednesday, East Helena High School Principal Dan Rispens.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and will be streamed online via zoom. The school district's internal application process was opened earlier in February after superintendent Ron Whitmoyer announced his intention to retire after 37 years with the district. The application period is officially open until the position is filled.

Rispens was the only internal applicant and is the first to be interviewed. Rispens is a more than 20-year veteran of the East Helena school district. He now serves as EHHS' principal and was previously East Valley Middle School's principal. He holds a masters degree in educational leadership from the University of Montana and a bachelor's in English and secondary education.