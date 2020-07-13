East Helena approves first school resource officer

Amid a debate in Helena over reevaluating the role of school resource officers, the East Helena school district voted unanimously Monday to approve a first-ever SRO for the district.
However, this didn't occur without a heavy line of questioning and some push back from trustees. The deal will see the East Helena school district pay up to 50%, but not exceeding $25,000, for the salary of a deputy from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. The deputy is paid about $60,000 in salary per year. Money designated by the state Legislature for school safety, through the COPS grant, will pay for a large portion of the upfront first-year costs.
Dutton said the goal of the program, which started in 1950 in Flint, Michigan, is to establish connections between youths and law enforcement and create role models. The goal is not necessarily focused on punitive punishment of students.
Dutton also made a point that final authority would remain with the school and said this wouldn't be a loss of control for the administration.
The approval brings to head a process started by Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer over three years ago. Dutton said initially the plan was to have an East Helena Police Department officer take the role, but over time it became more financially responsible to use the sheriff's office for the task.
Four different deputies applied for the position, but it was Cpl. Jeff Stoltz that was ultimately chosen.
Longtime DARE officer James Turpin played a role in helping select Stoltz for the position. He used his own relationship with the students in East Helena schools as what he hopes to be a model for an SRO. Though Stoltz has a history of service with the sheriff's office and is a member of the SWAT team, he has no experience as an SRO.
Turpin said he feels this is ultimately a positive because it means there are no preconceived notions about what an SRO should be by either the district or the deputy. Turpin characterized it as a relationship between the district and Stoltz to decide what it is that they want out of an SRO program. Turpin said he also hopes that there can be preferable resolutions to punitive punishment for misdemeanor offenses.
However, the motion wasn't approved without some stern questioning from a few board members, namely trustees Kevin Bokovoy and Martin Balukas. Both ultimately supported the motion, but said they felt it's important to question the role of officers in schools.
Balukas said he is not a fan of the concept of SROs due to how far separated policing is from education. This is despite him knowing Turpin and calling him an undeniably good person. Balukas questioned whether hiring an SRO right now would be tone deaf at a time where many schools are reconsidering the concept.
In Helena, the city commission held a lengthy public hearing last week after freezing about $300,000 in funding for SROs as the body considers whether to continue to program. Those pushing for removal of officers often cite concerns about the perceived criminalization of minor offenses and statistics suggesting school policing and discipline disproportionately affects students of color. Those supporting the program see an in-school officer as an important safety measure and someone who can develop relationships with students before smaller issues become legal concerns.
"I'm as privileged as a person can get and I'm still scared of police," Balukas said. "Nothing good happens when they're around."
This is a statement that Balukas said was hyperbolic and a bit factious. The point being to draw attention to the perceived role of law enforcement as those who punish crime rather than keepers of the peace.
Turpin agreed with the point that Balukas made stating that his initial interactions as a DARE officer were ultimately met with the cold shoulder of skepticism. However, Turpin said as time goes on and the students became more familiar with him they built a comfortable relationship that wasn't based on the threat of punitive punishment.
Dutton said he understands why people feel the need to reexamine the role of police and in particular police in schools, but he always wants to be part of the conversation.
"There is an underbelly here, you just don't get to see it," Dutton said. "I do think that people who question this live in a good world."
Dutton reiterated the mission of his office is to keep the peace, not hand out tickets. If a student committed a felony, that would be under police jurisdiction regardless of a potential SRO present. However, Dutton said when it comes to minor infractions he thinks it's important to work with the school district on how they want to handle those issues.
If Stoltz doesn't work out as an SRO, or if the program becomes problematic, there are some measures in place to reevaluate the contract.
Board chair Scott Walter ended the discussion with a show of support for the program.
"I think this is a smart idea," Walter said. "There is flexibility to make this individual part of the culture of our school."
