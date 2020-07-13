East Helena approves first school resource officer

Four different deputies applied for the position, but it was Cpl. Jeff Stoltz that was ultimately chosen.

Longtime DARE officer James Turpin played a role in helping select Stoltz for the position. He used his own relationship with the students in East Helena schools as what he hopes to be a model for an SRO. Though Stoltz has a history of service with the sheriff's office and is a member of the SWAT team, he has no experience as an SRO.

Turpin said he feels this is ultimately a positive because it means there are no preconceived notions about what an SRO should be by either the district or the deputy. Turpin characterized it as a relationship between the district and Stoltz to decide what it is that they want out of an SRO program. Turpin said he also hopes that there can be preferable resolutions to punitive punishment for misdemeanor offenses.

However, the motion wasn't approved without some stern questioning from a few board members, namely trustees Kevin Bokovoy and Martin Balukas. Both ultimately supported the motion, but said they felt it's important to question the role of officers in schools.