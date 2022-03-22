East Helena apartment fire started by cigarette butt, sheriff says

A fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment complex in East Helena last Thursday was started by a cigarette butt in a flower pot, officials are now saying.

According to Coroner/Sheriff Leo Dutton, his office investigated the fire as part of the Helena Inter-Agency Fire Investigation Team. It was determined that a flower pot being used as an ashtray to dispose of cigarettes was the source of the fire along the 800 block of East Main Street.

Dutton said that Sgt. Don McCarty, with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, investigated the scene after a request from East Helena fire Chief Troy Maness.

At this time, no charges have been filed in relation to the fire. Dutton said it would be difficult to determine who threw the cigarette that started the fire in what was a communal ashtray.

Firefighters received a call at around 8:40 p.m. last Thursday, according to East Helena Volunteer Fire Department's Assistant Chief Joe Maness. Firefighters worked hard and responded quickly, having the fire significantly knocked down by 9 p.m. However, the damage to the complex was extensive and ultimately displaced around eight people.

Four units of the building were completely destroyed and a nearby fourplex was damaged. Heat from the blaze melted the front of the damaged building.

GoFundMe, an online fundraising site, said that four fundraisers have been verified to help the fire victims and have raised $10,000 so far.

Alesha Ayers ran a photography business out of her apartment. She fled out the unit with just the clothes she was wearing, no shoes and her dog. She lost all of her personal and professional belongings in the flames. Her mom started this GoFundMe to help her daughter recover and get her business going again. The community has raised more than $4,000 to help Ayers. The site is at https://bit.ly/3wvtahy.

This fundraiser was created to help Eileen, a woman who lived in her apartment for 11 years, to rebuild her life after the fire took everything from her. This fire was especially devastating for Eileen who was diagnosed with cancer just a year ago. The community has raised more than $3,000 to help her out. The site is at https://bit.ly/3qsWOzT.

Discovery Kidzone Montessori School shared this fundraiser to help one of their teachers who was displaced by the fire. Lauren Watkins was able to get herself and her pets out of the apartment safely, but hardly saved any possessions. "Please donate to help her recover her losses and bring a smile to her face," Rachel Supalla, the fundraiser organizer, wrote. The site is at https://bit.ly/36l4LR0.

Deb Sutliff's daughter and her family left their apartment with nothing but the clothes on their back. Deb started this fundraiser to help them rebuild and hopefully find some temporary housing. The site is at https://bit.ly/3JC3x20.

Staff Writer Phil Drake contributed to this story.

