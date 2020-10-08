Easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle...

I saved the most disappointing part of this film for the last: Jude Law. He plays the wealthy Rory with about as much depth as a cookie sheet. At the center of this fascinating film is an emotional cipher.

To make matters worse the film has a sudden, seemingly happy ending, that comes from nowhere.

But I chose to ignore Jude, because the portrait of mom and the kids was so compelling.

Carrie Coon’s work in “The Nest” would be the stuff of Oscars in a slightly better film.

I came away glad I saw “The Nest,” because of the painfully realistic depiction of the price of growing up in a rich in a home with distant parents.

Which brings us back to Mike.

More than 30 years after I knew him, he left a phone message at Christmas time. He said he was enjoying the holiday with his wife and kids and counting his blessings.

And he was thinking back to his days in middle school.

He left a phone message, simply thanking me for being there after school to listen to him during hard lonely years.

I was crying by the time that message ended. No phone number. No request to call back.