Easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle...

The Nest
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B
I’ve met lonely kids who had it all.
I taught 8th grade English for a decade at one of the nation’s best private schools. The kids were normal enough, but many of their parents lived the life of the rich and famous. The kids were Ivy League bound and many would go on to forge amazing lives contributing in so many ways.
Head of Exxon international? Check. Destined to work in the White House? Check.
And in this rarefied air there walked a boy named Mike.
Mike was born of very wealthy parents, who were seldom home. He was a sweet, lost kid who would stay after school to talk. He needed a dad wherever he could find one. Sign me up.
I found “The Nest” captivating because of its portrayal of how kids can be victims in wealthy families. Add the wife/mother, too.
The tale begins in a beautiful American home in the country. Allison, a horse trainer, has a riding arena out back where she trains riders.
Inside, husband Rory stares out a window, looking restless.
Finally, he approaches wife with the news. He wants to move back to England to return to a firm where he once worked. It’s a big money job with an elite investment firm.
The wife just stares at him. “This will be our fourth move in 10 years,” she says, holding back anger.
Next stop: A country mansion in the English countryside. Allison starts construction of a new arena out back.
At this point the camera takes a slow pan toward the kids. A pre-teen boy and high school girl. Both kids are in free fall. The girl will throw a drug party when her parents are away. The boy will curl up in a ball and hide in a room all night.
Mom and Dad are in a ritzy restaurant, where Dad is striking a deal.
Mom isn’t doing much better than her kids. She’s depressed, angry - and suspicious.
Allison has finally uncovered the dark secret that they aren’t rich, maybe never were.
“What you’re bringing home isn’t anywhere near what we’re spending,” she says.
She uncovers a shell game, a sort of Ponzi scheme where her husband leverages his debt with more debt. Now it’s unraveling.
Turns out Rory has been pretending to be rich – and the gig is up.
That’s a compelling story with victims strewn throughout the mansion like pearls off a necklace.
I was quite wrapped up in the portrait of emotional victims inside a wealthy home.
I saved the most disappointing part of this film for the last: Jude Law. He plays the wealthy Rory with about as much depth as a cookie sheet. At the center of this fascinating film is an emotional cipher.
To make matters worse the film has a sudden, seemingly happy ending, that comes from nowhere.
But I chose to ignore Jude, because the portrait of mom and the kids was so compelling.
Carrie Coon’s work in “The Nest” would be the stuff of Oscars in a slightly better film.
I came away glad I saw “The Nest,” because of the painfully realistic depiction of the price of growing up in a rich in a home with distant parents.
Which brings us back to Mike.
More than 30 years after I knew him, he left a phone message at Christmas time. He said he was enjoying the holiday with his wife and kids and counting his blessings.
And he was thinking back to his days in middle school.
He left a phone message, simply thanking me for being there after school to listen to him during hard lonely years.
I was crying by the time that message ended. No phone number. No request to call back.
Mike was a man who survived being a lost kid in a wealthy home and found the happiness he deserved.
Not sure the kids in “The Nest” will be so fortunate. Their stress fractures cut deep.
But we can hope.
