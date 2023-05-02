Pre-ballot measures for Helena Public Schools’ three levies show all of them passing, according to early results released after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

However, a general fund mill levy was struggling for East Helena Public Schools, the early returns showed.

In Helena, the High School Building Reserve Levy, $1.5 million, is passing with 8,217 votes (55%) in favor and 6,702 votes (45%) opposed. For the High School Building Reserve Levy, there would be a $7.52 increase for a $100,000 home on top of the 2013 Building Reserve Levy amount that is set to expire soon.

The Elementary Building Reserve Levy, $3 million, is passing with 7,743 votes (54%) in favor and 6,617 (46%) votes opposed, according to early results. For taxpayers, the Elementary Building Reserve Levy is estimated to be a $19.26 increase annually for a $100,000 home from the amount paid for the 2013 Building Reserve Levy.

Residents of the rural district, Wolf Creek and Trinity Elementary Schools, would be assessed the amount for the high school Building Reserve Levy only. The levy is based on a respective home’s assessed tax value shown on an annual property tax bill, not the amount the house could be sold for.

The Elementary General Fund Levy for $356,000 is passing with 7,941 votes (55%) for and 6,472 votes (45%) opposed.

Helena Public Schools canceled the school board election after receiving the same number of candidates as seats open — three seats. For the Elementary District, board vice-chair Jennifer McKee will serve another term and Linda Cleatus will take Luke Muszkiewicz’s seat.

For the seat representing Wolf Creek and Trinity Districts on the Secondary (high school) Board, board member Jennifer Walsh will automatically begin a new term.

EAST HELENA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

For East Helena, the district’s $334,000 General Fund Mill Levy (K-12) isn't passing currently with 1,522 votes opposed (55%) and 1,238 votes in favor (45%), according to early results.

East Helena also canceled the school board election after getting three candidates for three open seats. Tristan Ulmer will replace trustee Breck Sheet and trustees Martin Balukas and Mark Diehl will begin new three-year terms.

There's been around a 39% voter turnout out of the 45,477 registered voters in Lewis and Clark County.