Feaver and Reed elected to Helena City Commission

Eric Feaver and Melinda Reed won seats on the Helena City Commission Tuesday evening, according to unofficial results.

As of the final election night update, Feaver secured 6,115 votes and Reed racked up 5,617. Troy McGee had 5,425 votes and Steve Allen had 2,411.

The Lewis and Clark County Elections Department has 42 provisional ballots that have yet to be counted. Results are considered unofficial until the canvass, which is scheduled for Nov. 10.

The two candidates with the most votes will replace outgoing Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin.

Feaver rose to prominence as the Montana Federation of Public Employees president. He pushed the issues of housing, parks and recreation, and local authority during campaign season.

When asked what he felt might have set his campaign apart from his competitors', Feaver said his prolific door knocking over the past months helped him "learn a lot about Helena and gave me a great deal of insight..."

Feaver thanked his campaign team and fellow candidates for running a clean race.

"We proved that right here in Helena we can have a proper campaign and a proper election," Feaver said.

Reed was hired in early 2020 as the interim Helena city manager, replacing former City Manager Ana Cortez, less than two weeks before Mayor Wilmot Collins declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reed thanked her fellow candidates as well.

"I think we all approached this race with a sense of civic duty," she said. "I feel we all ran a congenial race, something Helena deserved."

Reed also thanked her campaign team.

"It was a really great campaign, and I'm proud of what we've done and the support we received," she said.

McGee worked for nearly half a century with the Helena Police Department, serving as chief of police for 23 of those years. McGee promised a more open dialogue between Helena residents and their local governing body as well as more attention paid to city services such as water systems and emergency services.

Allen said he has worked as a general contractor, land developer, real estate investor, substitute school bus driver, website builder and online marketer.

The county elections office reported a 48.12% voter turnout as of 10:50 p.m.

