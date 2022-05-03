Early results favor East Helena school board incumbents

Early results in the East Helena Public Schools board of trustees race favored incumbents Scott Walter and Marcia Ellermeyer.
The initial release of votes came from the Lewis and Clark County Elections Department at about 8:45 p.m. Two seats are up for election on the board.
Walter so far has secured 33.68% of the vote with 1,058, while Ellermeyer locked up 25.47% of the votes cast with 800.
Juliet Hahn has received 21.84% of the vote with 800, and Tristan Ulmer has 18.53% of the vote with 582.
This story will be updated.
Nolan Lister
Local Government and Crime Reporter
Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.
