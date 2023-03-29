Ken Bailey was asleep early Friday when he heard loud noises outside his home in the 1100 block of Idaho Avenue, across from Helena Middle School.

“I was trying to figure out if it was gunshots,” the 69-year-old Bailey said Wednesday. “I was not really sure what happened.”

He said he heard another burst about two minutes later. He decided to call 9-1-1.

Bailey said the 911 dispatcher told him he was one of several people who called Helena police.

Police said they received several reports at 3:56 a.m. Friday of gunshots in the area of the 1100 block of Billings Avenue. At 4:05 a.m., an officer saw two juveniles walking in the area of the Real Food Store. The teens were apprehended at the U-Haul off Lyndale Avenue.

Chief Brett Petty said in an email the department’s investigation continued into the early evening of Friday. Detectives and Evidence Tech investigated and collected evidence and made sure there were no injuries to people or pets in the area.

“In total, they discovered 6 structures that were hit with gun fire,” Petty said in the email, adding that five of the structures were houses and one was a garage.

Detectives estimate about 40 rounds that hit the six structures.

One of the juvenile suspects had an accidental self-inflicted injury to their finger from the weapon.

Petty said there were no intended targets, “and we believe through interviews and the expansive crime scene that this was a random act by the juveniles that were ultimately arrested.”

He said both juveniles, who were 17 and 15, were intoxicated upon arrest.

It was learned the weapon, an AR-15 was stolen out of a vehicle in Great Falls, Montana.

Petty said the department would really like to thank the people who called in the early Friday after hearing gunshots.

Bailey, whose home is at the intersection of Livingston Avenue, said he was surprised that this happened in what has always been a quiet neighborhood. He has lived in the home since 2017.

“The neighborhood, I feel, is so calm and peaceful and this was such an aberration,” he said from his front yard that overlooks the middle school. "I can't recall anything that has happened that is even close to this."

He said one of the bullets entered his home and pierced several walls. The only room that was not struck was his bedroom, he said.

Bailey said there was a blood trail through his yard and into the alley that runs adjacent to the house. He said he has been curious about learning more the shooting.

Resident Debra Bernardi has been critical of the lack of newspaper coverage and detail of the incident.

"We are here to tell you there was a lot of damage — material and psychological," she stated in a letter to the editor. "Surely, as residents of this city, we are entitled to know the extent of the gun violence that affects us all."

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday it was still reviewing the incident.

Bailey said he cringes when people tell him the teens were being "stupid."

"This isn't stupid," he said. "This is deadly."