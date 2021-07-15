Early morning Grizzly Gulch fire believed to be human caused

A sheriff’s official said Thursday that the Grizzly Gulch Fire that started earlier in the day just outside Helena was believed to cause by a person.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s Capt. Shane Hildenstab said authorities have a person of interest and believe the fire was started by a cigarette butt. He said no arrests have been made.

The fires, comprised of four to five fires for an estimated total of about 10 acres, was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Grizzly Gulch.

Hildenstab said there were no evacuations ordered.

“The lack of wind really helped,” he said.

The fire was about 35% contained as of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) said.

“I think we’re looking pretty good,” said Chris Spliethof, fire management officer with DNRC.

He said hose had been laid down around the area. He the fire mostly burned through grass and trees.

DNRC was the lead agency and was working with the Lewis and Clark County and the Jefferson County volunteer fire departments and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.