{{featured_button_text}}
Red Letter fire

A fire caused extensive damage to a garage on Red Letter Street early Tuesday.

 Becca Dorsey

A structure fire on Helena's east side heavily damaged a garage and its contents Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Red Letter Street, which is located about half a mile south of St. Peter's Health.

Helena Fire Chief Ken Wood said no people or animals were injured in the blaze. The cause remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments