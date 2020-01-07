A structure fire on Helena's east side heavily damaged a garage and its contents Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Red Letter Street, which is located about half a mile south of St. Peter's Health.
You have free articles remaining.
Helena Fire Chief Ken Wood said no people or animals were injured in the blaze. The cause remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.