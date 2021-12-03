 Skip to main content
DUI Task Force offering training in Helena

The Lewis & Clark County DUI Task Force is offering a Your Community Matters: Responsible Alcohol Sales and Service Training class 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, in Helena.

Participants will receive a Training Verification Certificate from the Montana Department of Revenue-Alcoholic Beverage Control Division that is valid for three years. People must pre-register by Monday by calling Tracie Kiesel at 406-439-0085.

This free class is available to all on premise and off premise bartenders, servers, sellers, bouncers, store clerks, stockers, managers and business owners.

It is designed to clarify Montana’s laws regarding sales and service of alcohol and the fines and liability associated with non-compliance, civil-criminal-and administrative liability, acceptable forms of ID, ID validation, recognizing altered or fake ID’s, how to identify minors, eliminating secondary selling, how to keep from over-serving customers, dealing with intoxicated individuals, documentation, and reducing youth access to alcohol.

