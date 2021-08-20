Due to COVID spike, county says will focus full contact tracing efforts on high-risk people

Lewis and Clark Public Health said Friday that due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last several weeks, low-risk contacts will not be told they are a close contact to a COVID-19 case.
This will continue until the caseload is more manageable, officials said. However, household members, regardless of their risk level, will continue to be told of their exposure. The county said contact tracers are now unable to complete comprehensive tracing on all new positive cases and are focusing instead on close contacts to cases who are considered at high risk for severe illness.
A close contact is a person who was less than six feet from a new case for 15 minutes over a 24-hour period and is at risk for a poor health outcome should they get the disease. If high-risk contacts are identified during contact tracing, LCPH will inform them of their risk.
While those considered low risk may not be contacted by LCPH, public health urges everyone who learns they might be a close contact to a new case to take personal responsibility and precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and the community.
“If you discover you might be a close contact, it’s important to follow CDC guidance even if you don’t hear from the health department,” said Drenda Niemann, health officer at LCPH.
Asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 can occur 48 hours before any symptoms are present. It is the responsibility of all Lewis and Clark County residents to take the necessary precautions to keep all community members safe, regardless of their vaccination status.
“Quarantine remains an important tool for public health to help slow or stop the risk of spread,” Niemann said. “It’s incredibly important for everyone in our community to mask up, stay home when they are sick, and get tested – especially if they are unvaccinated. Quarantining helps prevent contacts from unknowingly and asymptomatically spreading the virus to others.”
The news comes as Lewis and Clark County posted 15 new cases of COVID-19 on its website early Friday. The county has had 7,474 confirmed cases. Of those, 7,233 are recovered and 94 have died. There are eight people hospitalized and 65 breakthrough cases, which are confirmed COVID-19 cases of people at least two weeks after completing getting a vaccine.
Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, fully vaccinated people should wear a mask for 14 days after known exposure and get tested three to five days after their exposure, even if they have no symptoms. There is no quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated people, however, if they test positive, they must isolate for at least 10 days.
LCPH asks that unvaccinated people stay home for 10-14 days after the last contact with a person who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and get tested three to five days after exposure. Watch for fever greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19. If possible, unvaccinated people in quarantine should stay away from people they live with, especially people at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.
Examples of high-risk close contacts include all household contacts and/or those with the following underlying medical conditions:
- Individuals over 65 years of age
- Individuals living in congregate settings (shelter and group home, etc.)
- Individuals with cancer who are receiving treatment
- Chronic kidney disease at any stage
- Chronic lung disease such as COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, and interstitial lung disease (scarring of lung tissue).
- Dementia or Alzheimer
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes
- Down syndrome
- Heart disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies (abnormal heart rhythm such as A-Fib) or hypertension
- HIV infection
- Immunocompromised or a weakened immune system
- Liver disease
- Overweigh and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Current or former smoker
- Organ or blood stem cell transplant
- Stroke
For information on vaccination and testing locations in the county, residents can go to https://viewer.mapme.com/lcvaxclinics.