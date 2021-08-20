Due to COVID spike, county says will focus full contact tracing efforts on high-risk people

Lewis and Clark Public Health said Friday that due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last several weeks, low-risk contacts will not be told they are a close contact to a COVID-19 case.

This will continue until the caseload is more manageable, officials said. However, household members, regardless of their risk level, will continue to be told of their exposure. The county said contact tracers are now unable to complete comprehensive tracing on all new positive cases and are focusing instead on close contacts to cases who are considered at high risk for severe illness.

A close contact is a person who was less than six feet from a new case for 15 minutes over a 24-hour period and is at risk for a poor health outcome should they get the disease. If high-risk contacts are identified during contact tracing, LCPH will inform them of their risk.

While those considered low risk may not be contacted by LCPH, public health urges everyone who learns they might be a close contact to a new case to take personal responsibility and precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and the community.

“If you discover you might be a close contact, it’s important to follow CDC guidance even if you don’t hear from the health department,” said Drenda Niemann, health officer at LCPH.