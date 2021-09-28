Drive-thru COVID-19 clinics return to fairgrounds in Helena

“It feels like we’ve been here forever,” he said, “but actually we have had a couple months off.”

He said 75 clinics were done in the area last winter and spring, adding that people from at least 40 counties had come to the fairgrounds.

On Tuesday, the first dose of the vaccine was offered for people 12 and older, the second dose for anyone who received their first Pfizer dose at least 21 days earlier, and the booster shot was made available to folks who got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months earlier or met other criteria. The shots were free.

Lloyd said other clinics were planned at the fairgrounds Oct. 5 and 13, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.

Doses of Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not available at this time at the fairgrounds. People who received those vaccines are not eligible for these clinics.

For more information on clinics and what vaccines are offered, go to helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.

Lloyd said the clinics were put on through a combined effort of PureView Health Center, St. Peter’s Health and Lewis and Clark Public Health.