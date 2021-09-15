Drive-through COVID vaccine clinic scheduled in Helena

The local COVID-19 vaccine planning team announced a drive-through vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday.

The team, which consists of St. Peter's Health, PureView Health Center, Lewis and Clark County, Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster and community volunteers, announced in a news release sent Wednesday morning that the first- and second-dose vaccine clinic will be open to anyone 12 and older. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The clinic is scheduled to occur Thursday from 5:30 pm. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot behind the St. Peter's Health Medical Group Broadway Clinic, 2550 Broadway St.

According to the news release, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available "as well as a small number of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Johnson & Johnson will be limited based on available supply and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis."

As of Tuesday, Lewis and Clark Public Health reports 66% of eligible county residents are at least partially vaccinated while 60% are fully vaccinated.

LCPH believes 2,480 more residents need to get vaccinated for the county to reach the 70% mark, frequently held up as the threshold of herd immunity.