Drive-in movies coming to Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Drive-in movies will make a return to Helena next week.

The Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds is contracting with a company to host a drive-in movie on Wednesday evening, May 20. If successful, the fairgrounds will consider bringing the drive-in back weekly so long as it draws interest, said manager Kevin Tenny.

“We’re definitely going to do it,” he said, adding that details were still being worked out. “If it’s successful we’ll do it again until it loses its luster. I think it’ll be a fun thing for Helena.”

The company is unavailable on weekends for the next month due to prior commitments, but with the cancellation of Alive at 5 on Wednesdays, the drive-in movies could make for a good community event during COVID-19 restrictions, according to the fairgrounds Facebook page.

The fairgrounds needs to balance affordability for patrons with the cost. Tenny believes initial entrance fees may range from $7-8 per person or $20-25 per vehicle, and vehicles will need to come from the east entrance off of Green Meadow Drive located near Green Meadow Market. Entrance will not be allowed through the main gate, he said.