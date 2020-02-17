Three doses of drag, one night in Helena.
The Former Felons' Ball packed the house of three downtown bars Saturday night for a multi-themed drag show that ran simultaneously.
Each venue had its own theme and host: Hexx Shadow hosted the Villians at the Rialto Bar, Christina Drake hosted the Princesses at the Western and Diana Bourgeois hosted the Heroes at Miller's Crossing.
The name of the event is a reference to a Montana law that made homosexual activity a felony crime prior to 1997, when Linda Gryczan of Helena won a Montana Supreme Court Case ruling the law unconstitutional. It wasn't until 2013 that the state Legislature stripped the language from the Montana Constitution.
Nationwide, decriminalization came in 2003 after the Lawrence v. Texas U.S. Supreme Court case.
The shows, produced by Shadow House, were a fundraiser for Big Sky Pride, which hosts an annual celebration of the LGBTQI community that includes a parade and rally. The celebration is scheduled for June 14-21 in Helena this year.
The Former Felons' Ball
A scene from the Former Felons' Ball drag show Saturday night in downtown Helena. The fundrasing event for Big Sky Pride was held at three seperate venues at the same time.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
