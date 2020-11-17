Dr. Weiner is no longer with St. Peter's Health in Helena

Dr. Tom Weiner is no longer employed by St. Peter’s Health in Helena, CEO Wade Johnson said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Weiner has been an oncologist in the St. Peter's Cancer Treatment Center since 1996. He has not seen patients for several weeks for reasons that are being kept confidential.

“The circumstances that led to Dr. Weiner’s absence are ongoing and remain a confidential matter,” Johnson said in Tuesday's statement. “However, in the weeks following his departure, information has come to light that requires us to make some difficult decisions in the Cancer Treatment Center. Effective today, Dr. Tom Weiner is no longer employed by St. Peter’s Health and will not care for patients in our Cancer Treatment Center.”

The Cancer Treatment Center still has three board-certified medical oncologists on-site and is recruiting more to join the permanent staff, Johnson said.