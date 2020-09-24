DPHHS reports 2 more COVID-19 cases at East Helena school

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An employee and a third student at an elementary school in East Helena tested positive for COVID-19, according to public health report released Wednesday.

While East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer declined to identify the school due to privacy concerns, the report from the Department of Public Health and Human Services says both new cases are at Radley Elementary School, bringing the total number of cases associated with the school to four. Whitmoyer also declined to say whether the two new cases are linked to the two previously reported cases at the school.

Whitmoyer said teachers who come down with COVID-19 have a few options. One is to use available sick leave. If the teacher is feeling OK, he or she can teach via online classes.

"They can continue to work remotely," Whitmoyer said. "We will work with them to try and use their skills to continue delivering educational services."

Teachers who test positive, much like students, are quarantined for two weeks. Students who are quarantining are not counted as absent, and they can continue taking classes online if possible.

No other new cases were reported at schools in Lewis and Clark County. The latest DPHHS report identified a total of 12 cases associated with schools in the county as of Sept. 18, including the four cases at Radley Elementary and the eight cases previously reported at Carroll College.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.