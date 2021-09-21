DPHHS grants bolster Lewis and Clark County's mental health crisis response

"We see the potential through communication with law enforcement that there are more calls available that the team can go out on," Jennings said. "We can see the numbers definitely increasing by a minimum of 15%, but probably more like 25% with the numbers that are available out there."

The news comes after a 25-year-old East Helena man died by suicide in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, according to authorities.

The goal since November has been for the team to provide round-the-clock coverage, but Jennings said it has been difficult to find and recruit qualified individuals to the team and 24/7 coverage has yet to be achieved.

Additionally, the county is in the early planning phases of developing a crisis stabilization facility that would provide longer-term care, for upward of two weeks, to those in critical need of behavioral health care.

Such a facility would act as the third prong in a three-pronged approach to tackling the issue, the other two being the mobile crisis response team and jail-based services.