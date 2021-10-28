DPHHS funds bolster local vaccination efforts as school children shots approach

Finally, the county will use some of the money to organize and host more vaccination clinics, including the mass drive-through clinics, pop-up clinics for large employers and clinics at community events.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County health officials also hope the money will allow the department to extend its vaccination efforts outside of normal business hours to reach shift workers and those unable to attend vaccination clinics during the workday.

"There's been a lot of work done, background work," County Commissioner Jim McCormick said during Thursday morning's regular meeting. "We've had conversations about various methods to get the message out to encourage folks to be vaccinated, to get the vaccine."

LCPH has about 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that it hopes to get into the arms of those within social vulnerable populations, including children between the ages of 5 and 11. Reik said approval for children vaccination will be "coming down real soon," possibly as early as next week.

"We are working on that with the schools and our partners in the community to make sure we have a good setting for those kids to get their vaccine," she said.

County Commission Chairman Andy Hunthausen asked if booster shots would be offered to a wider audience should those about 6,000 doses not be claimed.