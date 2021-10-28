DPHHS funds bolster local vaccination efforts as school children shots approach

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday accepted a more than half-million dollar grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts and education on behalf of the county's public health department.
Lewis and Clark Public Health will leverage nearly $645,000 to bolster vaccination efforts locally through June 30, 2023.
The health department intends to identify more programs and partners within the county to collaborate on "COVID-19 vaccine outreach, education and planning," the task order states.
Such collaborations will include partnering with the county's Women, Infant and Children program to develop and disseminate educational material to boost vaccine confidence.
The department will also use the money to create community outreach programs through various community coalitions and organizations.
Additionally, some of the funds will be spent to provide more vaccination opportunities in what the county is calling socially vulnerable populations such as the county jail, long-term care facilities and other high risk congregate care settings.
The money will also help pay for the recruitment and training of employees to conduct such work. LCPH plans to hire a vaccination coordinator soon, and the department's Disease Control and Prevention Division Supervisor Laurel Reik said the county's human resources staff is currently drafting that job description.
Finally, the county will use some of the money to organize and host more vaccination clinics, including the mass drive-through clinics, pop-up clinics for large employers and clinics at community events.
County health officials also hope the money will allow the department to extend its vaccination efforts outside of normal business hours to reach shift workers and those unable to attend vaccination clinics during the workday.
"There's been a lot of work done, background work," County Commissioner Jim McCormick said during Thursday morning's regular meeting. "We've had conversations about various methods to get the message out to encourage folks to be vaccinated, to get the vaccine."
LCPH has about 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that it hopes to get into the arms of those within social vulnerable populations, including children between the ages of 5 and 11. Reik said approval for children vaccination will be "coming down real soon," possibly as early as next week.
"We are working on that with the schools and our partners in the community to make sure we have a good setting for those kids to get their vaccine," she said.
County Commission Chairman Andy Hunthausen asked if booster shots would be offered to a wider audience should those about 6,000 doses not be claimed.
Currently, only adults 65 and older and those over 18 who have a compromised immune system or live in a high risk setting are eligible to receive a booster shot in Lewis and Clark County.
Reik said the county has yet to receive the go-ahead to expand booster shot eligibility, but that directives can change week to week.
LCPH reports as of Tuesday, 62% of eligible county residents, nearly 37,000 people, have been fully vaccinated against the disease. Another about 6,400 people have already received a booster shot.
"I think it's absolutely silly for people not to get vaccinated unless they have a specific medical reason not to or religious reason, I guess, in some cases," Hunthausen said. "The vaccine is our way out, and it's safe, effective and free. ... I would encourage people to get it done and put the noise aside."