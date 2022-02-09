Downtown Winter Fest aims to bring Helena together

A first-ever four-day event featuring food, entertainment, shopping and other kinds of fun will hit Helena’s downtown in the hopes of bringing people out and sparking warm thoughts as winter creeps toward spring.

Downtown Winter Festival runs Thursday through Sunday.

Organizers said they are banking on the belief that Montanans don’t mind the cold and want to support businesses, local organizations and the community during what is typically a slow time.

Mike Rooney, operations director of Downtown Helena, said this event is an effort to better showcase what is happening along Last Chance Gulch downtown.

“We wanted to capitalize on ‘shoulder season,’ when tourism has slowed down but a lot of folks in the community want to get together again,” he said, describing “shoulder season” as a slower time for tourism that hits pre-spring and post-fall.

Organizers said downtown Helena joined with various businesses and organizations for the event.

Rooney said there’s a lot of excitement for the festival.

“It’s a cool way to showcase what Helena businesses have to offer,” he said, adding he believes Friday's backyard barbecue on Lawrence Street and Sunday’s skating with the Bighorn hockey team to be highlights.

And the weather looks good with predictions of temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

“We got pretty lucky,” he said.

“Everything is spread out around downtown so it gives people a lot of opportunities,” Rooney said.

Here is a list of events, which is also available online at: https://downtownhelena.com/dhi_event/downtown-winter-festival/.

Thursday

Tunes in the Taproom at Ten Mile Creek Brewery: Free live music starting at 5 p.m.

Chuck Briseno at Lewis & Clark Brewery: Free live music starting at 7 p.m.

The Fab Four at The Civic Center: The ultimate Beatles tribute band will perform at 7:30 p.m.; tickets start at $45.

Comedy Showcase at Space One Eleven: $15 gets you an evening of laughs. Seating is limited. BYOB! Featured comedians: Rena Thiel, Kev Hamm, Kaiser Leib, Jan Miller, Ben Blake.

“A Real Boy” at Grandstreet Theatre”: When Geppetto’s latest wooden creation magically comes to life, a new story begins for an unlikely father and son. 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $27.

Friday

Open Curl Event with Last Chance Curling Club: Hang out with the Curling Club at the Helena Ice Arena from noon to 1 p.m. Beginners are welcome and the cost is $10 per person.

Downtown Backyard BBQ: Lawrence Street will be closed 4-8 p.m. for a barbecue featuring food from Bad Betty’s, Rockstar and the ranches from Old Salt Co-Op. The Continental Drifters will perform 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Gold Bar/Western.

Sidewalk Sale at Eureka.

Drink and Draw at The Holter: Join The Holter with Cowboy Bob & Gypsy Dust for some live music, drinks, and drawings. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; $20 entry fee, $15 for non-members.

Galentine’s Day at The Painted Pot: Registration is $15 and includes a dessert bar (including waffles with toppings) as well as a gift for each participant. Pick any creative project the night of the event.

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal at Lewis & Clark Brewery: The music starts at 7 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.

“A Real Boy” at Grandstreet Theatre. The performance is 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $27.

Beat Deaf at The Jesters Bar: Live music with special guest Aaron Williams.

Broken Hearts Party at The Windbag: Don’t have a Valentine this year? Windbag has you covered with half of a broken heart, where you’ll then need to find your other half. Once you do, you both win a free shot to break the ice.

Saturday

Front Street Promo: 12 Tribes Boutique & Loft Yoga on Front Street are doing a combined promo. Loft is doing the following classes: 8 a.m. hot yoga core and 9:30 a.m. hot barre. Everyone who attends will receive a free gift from 12 Tribes Boutique (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and everyone who shops at 12TB on Saturday will get a card for a half price class at Loft to use any time.

Snow Sculpting at B&B Market: Artists will be creating snow sculptures all day long in the parking lot.

Sidewalk Sale at Eureka.

Spring Meadow Cold Plunge: Support Special Olympics with the annual Polar Plunge at Spring Meadow Lake. Go to https://bit.ly/3Jf2zZ1 to sign up to participate at 12 p.m.

Cross Country Ski at Bill Roberts Golf Course: Bring your cross country ski set-up to the golf course thanks to a route from Last Chance Nordic Ski Club.

Rare Beer Tasting at Blackfoot River Brewing Co.: Taste beers that are no longer available to the public. Sample from noon to 8 p.m.

Montana Wilderness School at Ten Mile Creek Brewery: Support this nonprofit and its mission to get kids outdoors.

“A Real Boy” at Grandstreet Theatre: The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.

Moth sponsored by Keeper of the Green at Lewis & Clark Brewery: Music starts at 7 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.

Art Stroll on Rodney Street: Start with a Neighborhood Art Map, available at The Myrna Loy, B&B Market, Rodney St. Laundry, and Grateful Bread. The map leads you to 23 spots in Rodney Street to view new art installations and learn about projects to come.

Jailhouse Gallery at The Myrna Loy: Free hot apple cider, cookies, and an up-close look at art by Kelly Rathbone Rebo and Debbie Boyle.

Sweetgrass Blues Band at The Gold Bar/Western: Live music from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday

Learn to Curl with Last Chance Curling Club: Swing by the Memorial Ice Rink at 8:30 a.m. or 10:15 a.m., before the Bighorn hockey team shows up, to learn how to curl. It’s free.

Ice Skate with Helena Bighorns Hockey Team: Meet and skate with Helena’s hockey team at Memorial Park ice rink starting at 12 p.m. Skate rentals are $2.50.

Galentine’s Day at Ten Mile Creek Brewery: Bring your best friends for yoga at 11 a.m., then brews right after. From noon to 3 p.m., support female-owned small businesses and shop at their pop up market with vendors Dear Potato, Prairie Fire Designs, Blue Macron, Mean Moose Boards and more.

Super Bowl Sunday Deal at Blackfoot River Brewing Co.: $1.50 off 64 ounce growler fills and your first 12 ounce is free.

Cross Country Ski at Bill Roberts Golf Course: Bring your cross country ski set-up to the golf course thanks to a route from Last Chance Nordic Ski Club.

“A Real Boy” at Grandstreet Theatre: The performance starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0