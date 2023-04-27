Downtown Helena is set for another season of its beloved midweek, outdoor concert series Alive at Five beginning June 7.

Organizer Downtown Helena Inc. released the 2023 season's lineup announcement Wednesday.

Alive at Five concerts are slated for Cruse Avenue, Lawrence Street, Women's and Pioneer parks. Twelve shows are scheduled over a dozen consecutive Wednesdays.

The flyer promises food trucks, fun and games in addition to live music.

More information can be found online at https://downtownhelena.com/.