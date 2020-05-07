Downtown Helena parking enforcement to resume in garages and lots

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beginning May 11, the city of Helena will resume enforcement of parking garages and lots and take payment for monthly parking permits.

On-street parking enforcement is still suspended through the end of May. All other areas will be enforced unless posted otherwise. First-hour-free parking is still available in several locations.

The Parking Office, located at 225 S. Cruse St., will open back up to the public with limited hours, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions regarding parking tickets or permits can be directed to the parking office at 406-447-8419.