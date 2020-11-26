Downtown Helena, Inc. aims to bolster local businesses during holiday season

That is precisely what Rooney had in mind with the holiday decor grant program and contest.

"Money is tight for everyone right now, and new holiday decorations probably aren't high up on people's lists," Rooney said. "We have to make sure (downtown businesses) feel supported and have the resources they need."

The holiday shopping season is critical to small business' bottom line. Birds & Beasleys owner Sandy Shull said these few weeks represent about a third of her yearly revenue.

Shull said the holiday decoration grant helps her store to do its part in keeping the local economy churning.

"(DHI is) playing their part in bringing people downtown," she said. "It's our job to get them into our stores."

She said the new snowflake lights she purchased with DHI's grant money does go a long way in that regard.

"It kind of gets you in the mood," Shull said.

DHI gave out $2,000 in grants, and Rooney said all the money was handed out within five days.