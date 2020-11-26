Downtown Helena, Inc. aims to bolster local businesses during holiday season

With the support of Downtown Helena, Inc., businesses in the city's core are attempting to make the most of a holiday shopping season unlike any other.
About five months ago, the nonprofit business membership organization hired Mike Rooney as its operations director. Despite taking the reigns amid a global health pandemic, Rooney has managed to find ways to support the member businesses during this critical time of year.
"With 2020, it seems like we're planning things just to cancel them," Rooney said, referencing the organization's annual marquee events such as the Parade of Lights. "Maybe we can't get people together, but how can get people into the stores."
The organization announced a rebranded gift certificate program called Downtown Helena Nuggets. It created a holiday storefront decoration contest called Deck the Halls. And with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds, the organization handed out holiday decoration grants to some of the businesses and launched a new "Shop local, shop now" marketing campaign.
Grant awards were capped at $200 per applicant. Daniel Barry, owner of Great Divide Cyclery, said he spent about $500, including a $200 grant from DHI, on holiday decorations for his store that he hopes will brighten the not only customers', but also employees' days.
"It's free joy." Barry said. "Maybe we need a little more joy right now."
That is precisely what Rooney had in mind with the holiday decor grant program and contest.
"Money is tight for everyone right now, and new holiday decorations probably aren't high up on people's lists," Rooney said. "We have to make sure (downtown businesses) feel supported and have the resources they need."
The holiday shopping season is critical to small business' bottom line. Birds & Beasleys owner Sandy Shull said these few weeks represent about a third of her yearly revenue.
Shull said the holiday decoration grant helps her store to do its part in keeping the local economy churning.
"(DHI is) playing their part in bringing people downtown," she said. "It's our job to get them into our stores."
She said the new snowflake lights she purchased with DHI's grant money does go a long way in that regard.
"It kind of gets you in the mood," Shull said.
DHI gave out $2,000 in grants, and Rooney said all the money was handed out within five days.
Between Dec. 7 and 13, people can vote on which store displays they like the best through DHI's social media pages. Winners of the Deck the Halls contest will be announced Dec. 14. Winning businesses receive a free yearlong DHI membership for 2021.
Another aspect of DHI's holiday support Rooney said he is excited about is the new gift certificate program. Downtown Helena Nuggets, as they are called, work just like cash and come in $10 and $25 denominations. The organization drew inspiration from Bozeman's Downtown Dollars program.
Because Downtown Helena Nuggets work like cash, the program is compatible with every store's point-of-sale system, and businesses will not be on the hook for fees when accepting the certificates.
"We wanted to make it easy for both consumers and businesses to use it," Rooney said.
Shull said agreeing to participate in the new program was "a no-brainer."
"I want to encourage people to invest their money downtown," she said. "It keeps that money rotating through the town."
The community is preparing for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as well.
Lewis and Clark Public Health sent out a news release Wednesday urging people to shop virtually to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
"Given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, Lewis and Clark Public Health advises community members to avoid in-person shopping at crowded, large retailers in the days following Thanksgiving," the news release stated. "Instead, individuals should shop virtually for delivery or curbside pickup, or support small, local businesses particularly hurt by the pandemic's economic fallout."
Amy Barrett, owner of Lasso the Moon Wonderful Toys, has tried just about everything to safely accommodate her customers, be it shopping helpers using video communication to show off in-store products to at-home shoppers or scheduling private shopping time for immunocompromised customers outside of regular business hours.
"It's really kind of awkward," Barrett said. "We desperately need customers to come in and buy things, but I'm nervous about that."
She said her staff will be as accommodating as possible.
"Call us," she said. "We can work something out over the phone."
Shull echoed her sentiment.
"We are grateful for all the shoppers supporting downtown financially," Shull said. "We need to have everyone be as supportive health-wise, too."
DHI is hopeful the support it has provided local businesses this shopping season will set them up well to survive through the late winter doldrums.
"Our downtown is the heart of Helena," Rooney said. "If downtown fails, Helena fails."
