Downtown Helena Farmers Market open for 2022 season

It’s that time of year when hordes of people thunder along two blocks of Fuller Avenue every Saturday hunting for fresh produce, baked goods, crafts and other items as the Downtown Helena Farmers Market gets underway.

April 30 was the opening day for the open air market that traditionally runs through the last weekend of October.

“It’s where Helena friends and neighbors meet every Saturday,” said Peter Strauss, board chair of the market.

Strauss said the market, which started in 1974, is the longest-running consecutive farmers market in Montana. He said 40 vendors were at the April 30 opening and even though it was a little chilly, he said shoppers were “champing at the bit” to get outdoors.

Strauss said there are changes to this year’s market that include a new look, new energy and new logo. He said the market has formed a partnership with Intrepid Credit Union, which is helping with marketing in order to entice more people to the market.

He said it runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, but adds there are some vendors and shoppers who arrive at 8 a.m. And he said the market will run 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 26-Sept. 27, in East Helena at Main Street Park.

Strauss expected the market to easily top over 100 vendors.

“You’re not going to get better fresh vegetables and produce,” he said. “This really is farm to table.”

He said attendance was impacted when the COVID-19 pandemic “threw everyone for a tizzy” the past couple years.

“I do not know if we fully recovered last year, but recovered this year,” he said. “We’re going to have a ton of people down there.”

The market ended its season early in 2020, when in July of that year the city of Helena revoked its permit at the request of Lewis and Clark Public Health, which said event organizers failed to meet the requirements of a health order seeking to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Strauss said products at the market must be Montana made, Montana grown or have Montana value added.

He said the market has received a grant to have double benefits up to $30 for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is the largest federal nutrition assistance program. He said there will be vendors for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program as well.

Strauss discussed a few of the new offerings this year:

He said St. Peter’s Health will have a nutrition booth on what do with fresh fruits and vegetables. The market will also have nonprofit days on the third Saturdays from June through September in which nonprofits can set up booths.

The market has become a member of Downtown Helena, a nonprofit business membership organization that promotes the downtown area. A ribbon cutting is planned for May 14.

For more on the market, go to: https://www.helenafarmersmarket.com/ or call 406-437-1855.

