Downtown Helena Inc.’s operations director announced her resignation in an email to the organization’s membership Thursday, citing understaffing, prohibitive city regulations and dismissive city staff.

“Perhaps I was naïve, but when I accepted this position, I did not know how much time and effort I would be required to spend on disputes and fraught negotiations with the City of Helena,” Jordan Conley says in the letter. “It never occurred to me that they would be anything but supportive of an organization dedicated to the vibrancy and vitality of downtown.”

She said the organization will likely cancel 2024’s Parade of Lights and that the upcoming season of Alive at Five will likely be the last as a result of the turmoil.

The letter states the Helena City Commission’s recently approved changes to city code pertaining to events and permitting are “opaque” and “becoming prohibitive.”

Conley, who had been with Downtown Helena for nearly two years, also says city staff cannot provide a definitive answer to legitimate questions such as the walking mall’s designation as a park or city right-of-way.

“I have been warned repeatedly that many of our events may not be allowed to continue,” Conley writes. “While none of these threats have yet come to fruition, it is nearly impossible to plan ahead with such uncertainty. How can I raise money for an event that may not be permitted to happen? How can I budget with ever-shifting fees and requirements?”

City Attorney Rebecca Dockter proposed that rather extensive rewrite to city code during an April 5 meeting.

In addition to increasing fees, the code also requires a broader swath of local events and businesses, such as tour groups, parades and street vendors, to obtain a city permit to operate. Liability insurance is also required of permit applicants.

The code revisions also spell out specific lengths for city staff review periods that if exceeded result in more fees for the applicant.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said in an interview Friday that the city commission has and continues to support DHI and the city’s urban core.

“I don’t know what to say about the letter,” Collins said. “They serve a vital role. But we need to know what we can do to better help them.”

Collins said the assertion that city staff have threatened to not approve future events is not true.

“We enjoy Alive at Five,” he said. “If we have any say in this, it will continue.”

City Manager Tim Burton said in an emailed statement Friday “the City considers DHI an important, strategic partner. We will continue working closely with the board and their staff, as we have for many years. We wish Jordan the best in her future endeavors.”

Collins said the revisions to the city’s event permitting codes was part of an ongoing effort to “update everything” within the city.

“We were not targeting anyone with those code revisions,” he said. “We are looking at the entire organization.”

DHI board member Megan Helton said in an interview Friday that at the board’s last meeting, the decision was made to pare down the executive director’s role to a part-time position, hire a second part-time employee to manage the event planning, and scale Alive at Five down from 12 weekly concerts downtown to six.

“We are very unsure what the future holds,” Helton said.

She said while Alive at Five was always “an expensive event to run,” the city’s permit fee increases are felt by the organization.

“From my perspective, none of us on the board want to see DHI not hold these events, we just can’t,” she said.

By her estimation, the communication between city leadership and the organization has long deteriorated.

She said one of her frustrations as a board member is the lack of attendance by city leadership at their monthly meetings.

“There is a slot for them on every agenda, and they never show up,” she said. “It’s pretty disappointing each month.”

Conley states in the letter she organized “22 Alive at Five concerts, two Septemberfests, five Art Walks, and nearly a dozen other events.”

“Our membership has grown to 164 members (higher than in recent memory), and in 2023 we brought in over $40k in sponsorships,” the letter states. “The monthly General Membership Meetings are well-attended and productive. I have dedicated considerable effort not only to increasing and expanding the membership base, but to ramping up DHI’s social media presence and marketing efforts.”

According to its website, Downtown Helena is a “nonprofit business membership organization established in 1964 that works to ensure that local businesses in the Downtown Helena community thrive and have their voices heard.”

Aug. 25 will be Conley’s last day.

Helton called Conley’s departure “a huge loss for us.”

“It was nice to have someone who was such an advocate for business and business growth, but also someone who recognized the importance of community,” she said.