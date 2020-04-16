Downtown businesses auctioning wares to benefit Helena Food Share

The auction ends 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18.

Beargrass, at 417 N. Last Chance Gulch, temporarily closed its doors March 14, but Loacker, like many business owners, continues to offer curbside and online services.

She came up with the auction idea while brainstorming with some of the 50 partner artists that sell at her vintage home decor store.

They all wanted to do something for the community, she said, and one of the artists, Ashley Hannah, suggested a benefit auction.

“It’s been super rewarding,” said Loacker.

The first auction, involving 33 of the store’s partner artists, drew so many bids, Loacker jumped in on doing a second one.

It, likewise, got an enthusiastic response.

“The community got on board and everyone started sharing it,” she said.

She’s hoping for an equal or greater response for this week’s effort.

“I’m seeing that people are looking for a way to do something, and it’s hard to do something when you’re confined to your home.”