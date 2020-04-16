Downtown businesses auctioning wares to benefit Helena Food Share

It’s been said that hard times can bring out the very best in people.
And one need look no further than downtown Helena to see it in action amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past few weeks, Cindy Loacker, owner of Beargrass Trading Company, has been organizing online silent auctions to raise money for Helena Food Share.
A group of artists who sell their works at Beargrass banded together to offer art items for the first two auctions, which raised $1,135 the first week and $1,004 the second week, for a total of $2,139.
All of the proceeds went to Helena Food Share.
This week, April 13-18, downtown business owners are enthusiastically joining in the “I Love Downtown Helena” silent auction that Beargrass has organized.
From a gorgeous leather handbag with matching accessories, to a hand-painted yellow silk scarf decorated with orange dandelions, to a bottle of fine Riesling with wine cups, there are many tantalizing and beautiful items to choose from.
There is also an array of dinner and microbrew gift certificates, paintings, photographs and a hummingbird feeder with bird cards.
Altogether, 25 businesses donated items.
To view and bid on them, visit www.facebook.com/beargrasstradingcompany.
The auction ends 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18.
Beargrass, at 417 N. Last Chance Gulch, temporarily closed its doors March 14, but Loacker, like many business owners, continues to offer curbside and online services.
She came up with the auction idea while brainstorming with some of the 50 partner artists that sell at her vintage home decor store.
They all wanted to do something for the community, she said, and one of the artists, Ashley Hannah, suggested a benefit auction.
“It’s been super rewarding,” said Loacker.
The first auction, involving 33 of the store’s partner artists, drew so many bids, Loacker jumped in on doing a second one.
It, likewise, got an enthusiastic response.
“The community got on board and everyone started sharing it,” she said.
She’s hoping for an equal or greater response for this week’s effort.
“I’m seeing that people are looking for a way to do something, and it’s hard to do something when you’re confined to your home.”
“I’ve been surprised and delighted by the response of everyone,” she said. “So many people are unemployed, so many businesses are closed, so many people are hurting, and yet the outpouring of generosity from the community blew me away.
“It’s wonderful to see the kindness in people in this very hard time we’re going through, and how people are looking for ways to help others.”
Among them are the owners of Blackfoot River Brewing Company, who donated a $100 gift certificate for this week’s auction.
Managing partner Bethany Flint said the brewery continues to offer growler service curbside and also does home deliveries for a fee.
“A gift certificate for … growlers seemed an appropriate thing to give that you can use and enjoy right now," she said.
The brewery has “a lot of generous customers helping us,” including four customers who donated to cover free growler delivery for a period of time.
“So, this is a really easy thing for us to pay it forward and hopefully entice someone to bid on that auction item and raise money for Food Share.
“Food Share has been a big partner for us over the years,” she said.
“We really think the work they do is super important and that there’s a lot more need than people understand in the community.”
Another longtime business, sole sisters, has stepped up with donated items valued at $120 — a beautiful, soft golden-brown leather handbag with coordinated petrified wood earrings and bracelet.
Gerry Hanson, co-owner of sole sisters with her sister Kim Garrity, said the local women’s clothing boutique is celebrating its 25th year in business this year.
During that time, it’s weathered a lot of economic storms, including the tragedy of 9/11 and the Great Recession, but nothing like the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s a real sense of community,” she said of the downtown. “We all know each other. We can all appreciate what each one’s going through and it just feels like a family — a community family. What affects one has a bearing on what affects the next one.”
She’s grateful that they’ve earned a lot of loyal customers over the years.
“We’re doing online selling, posting sales on Facebook and Instagram, and we also do Facetime shopping for people.”
They’ve been offering curbside delivery out the front door on Last Chance Gulch and free shipping and home delivery in Helena.
“People still enjoy doing something fun during these times,” she said.
As a small business owner, “you have to learn ways to adapt.”
Hanson said she and her sister were eager to be involved with the silent auction.
“You want to feel like you can do something. We’re pretty darn fortunate we have loyal customers.
“That’s a little thing for us to do.”
Chelsia Rice, co-owner of Montana Book Company with Charlie Crawford, said they too wanted to help and have donated a couple of books to the auction.
“We’ve always wanted to be a community source — a hub of community — and also a place of belonging and giving back to the community for what they give to us, and it’s really written in our mission statement.
“We care so much about disenfranchised people that we want them to survive this and have access to comfort, food and essentials,” Rice said.
“It’s just really at the core of who Charlie and I have always been.”
The funds are welcome, said Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day.
“We are taking it a week at a time right now,” said Day. “We’re continuing to provide emergency food assistance to anyone who needs it.”
Rather than offering in-store shopping, Food Share has converted to offering “grab & go” boxes of emergency food at the front door, following a quick check-in.
People can access two food boxes per month, he said.
They are following all of the physical distancing requirements health officials recommend.
Demand has been quite heavy.
In the early weeks of the pandemic lockdown, Food Share saw a 30% jump in demand, he said.
Last week demand had slowed a bit, but Helena Food Share is “continuing to see new people come in.”
“We are anticipating need will continue to be heavy.
“The community is responding generously to make sure we have ... food to help people.
“Beargrass Trading Company’s online auction is just one example of how different individuals, groups and businesses have stepped up to donate.
“We still have up to 100 household per day shopping at Helena Food Share.
“Last year we served close to 8,400 individuals,” he said, and they expect that number to jump this year.
Food Share is taking money donations, but not food donations from individuals at this time.
For more info on Helena Food Share, visit, https://helenafoodshare.org/ or call 443-3663.
