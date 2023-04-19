A Douglas fir beetle outbreak has resulted in the loss of more than 1,000 trees on Mount Helena, and the city of Helena’s Open Lands Division is working this spring to address the outbreak that has affected trees throughout the city’s open spaces.

On April 17 and 18, city staff attached 900 pheromone capsules to trees on the north face of Mount Helena to deter beetles from infesting new trees this summer, according to a city news release sent Tuesday.

"We've been dealing with it all along, but this is certainly the worst we've had it," Helena Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather said in an interview Wednesday. "Our concern is that we just lost some beautiful trees in a picturesque setting. ... We just don't want to lose anymore trees."

He said the outbreak has resulted in losses throughout the city's open lands system, but where the Douglas fir beetles differ from the pine bark beetles, aside from the preference in tree species, is that the former's infestations tend to be site specific, with mortality concentrated in epicenters.

He said heavy, wet snowstorms in 2017 severely weakened trees on the landscape, and the Douglas fir beetles took advantage. The open lands crew has been tracking the ongoing infestations since then.

The capsules are filled with Methylcycohexenone (MCH), which is a pheromone produced by Douglas fir beetles to indicate that a tree is fully occupied, which causes beetles to continue looking for space to inhabit.

Continuous searching for an unprotected tree exhausts beetle fat stores to the point of mortality, or redistributes them throughout the landscape, which helps reduce the number of attacks from Douglas fir beetles in individual trees, the city's news release states.

Langsather said the capsules are stapled into trees five to six feet off the ground and about 30 to 40 feet apart throughout a systematic grid.

He said pets will not be affected by the capsules because of the height at which they are attached and that humans will not be able to pick up the odor unless they are adjacent to a capsule.

The city asks that citizens do not remove the capsules from the trees.

"It's crucial that the capsules not be tampered with," Langsather said.

He said three types of Douglas fir beetles are now active in the South Hills, pole, engraver and flatheaded fir borer beetles.

City staff noted an increase in debarked Douglas fir on Mount Helena and Mount Ascension since 2021 when Helena experienced an extremely dry and hot summer. The outbreak mirrors what is being seen throughout the Rocky Mountain West.

Langsather said the infestation is much more noticeable to citizens this year because the woodpeckers have caught on.

He said the largest concentration of the Douglas fir beetles is along the Prairie Trail switchbacks, where the birds have completely stripped the trees of bark in search of the beetles.

The Open Lands division will continue working with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to monitor the outbreak. Trees that have died due to bark beetle infestation will be removed, starting this fall, and piled for burning, according to the news release.