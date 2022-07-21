Doors open wide – Step right into the creative space of Helena’s ceramic artists

On a sunny summer day last week with the song of a meadowlark in the air, artist Giselle Hicks flung wide the doors to her spacious studio on Barrett Road.

Inside, Hicks and fellow artist Brooks Oliver were preparing to fire works for the upcoming 2022 Montana Clay Tour that runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31.

Both are former Archie Bray resident artists, and they’re sharing Hicks’ studio space for the summer.

They’re among 40-plus Montana professional ceramic artists showing their works on this year’s ceramics tour.

Hicks is one of six host artists. Others include: Robert Harrison, Joe Crowley, Chip Clawson, George McCauley and Tara Wilson.

The tour offers a mix of pottery, ceramic sculpture and installation art to view and purchase.

This writer has found that one of the great joys of being an arts reporter in Helena is being invited into artists’ studios to see their creative space and what they’re up to.

Next weekend, everyone’s invited in.

It’s a chance for community members to see just what their talented neighbors are creating.

And, it’s a chance to learn a little about each artist and what inspires their work.

This particular afternoon, Hicks shows some of the simple tools she loves using to create the hand-shaped vessels that are at the heart of her current work – a departure from her previous intricate, decorative wall tiles.

Particularly eye-catching are large round vessels with dramatic grooves encircling and overlapping on the surface of the sphere.

“I wanted to do more abstract work that allows the viewer to bring something to the experience. I like room for me to use my imagination” when I look at a work.

“I like work that you can read time into. In a painting, I love to read the energy of the painter.”

Her vessels tell of the time, energy and passion that she’s poured into them.

“Living with handmade things is important to me,” she said. “The vessel has an incredible history. We know cultures throughout the world through their vessels.”

This year’s clay tour is very diverse, according to Tara Wilson, a host and one of the organizing artists. She is known nationally for her wood-fired pots.

The Montana Clay Tour started back in 2016 and grew out of conversations with then-managing-artistic-director Steven Lee at The Bray.

The Bray typically hosts a studio tour to coincide with its popular Brickyard Bash and Benefit Auction.

The Bray’s tour was becoming a really big event, Wilson said, with people coming in from the surrounding region and Seattle. The Bray wanted to expand the tour to invite in more local artists, and the Montana Clay Tour was born.

But, then COVID derailed everything.

This year, due to COVID, the Bray will not host its Bash, and the Benefit Auction will be online only. (See sidebar about The Bray open studio July 30, and news brief on auction.)

“Our goal is to build this tour,” said Wilson. “We’re still very young. There are so many ceramic artists in Montana, and it’s a way to celebrate them as well.”

The world-renowned Bray has played a major role in educating folks in Helena and Montana about ceramics, and most of the tour artists have been connected with The Bray.

Among the artists showing work, are–

Brooks Oliver who is known for his contemporary, bright and bold, minimalist pots that swoop in dramatic curves;

Julia Galloway, who creates decorative, endangered-species-inspired porcelain plates;

George McCauley whose looser-formed vessels are whimsical and reminiscent of folk art;

Joanna Powell, who’s known for her wildly imaginative, installation-style pieces that all seem to promise a story;

Tara Wilson’s meditative and peaceful wood-fired functional pots; and

Chip Clawson’s other-worldly, fantasy-inspiring “Ode to Edward James” sculpture garden.

These are but a sneak peek of what awaits the curious.

This is also a chance to get to know the artists a bit, who many Helenans have seen around town at Farmer’s Market, the brew pub, or Alive at Five.

(For maps of host sites and a full list of artists, visit ttp://www.montanaclaytour.com/).

“This is a really nice community, a very supportive community,” said Wilson, which is one of the reasons she decided to live in Helena. “It’s really nice to be a part of that.

“I think because of The Bray, I would say the average person in Helena is educated and supportive of events like this. When you go downtown and around town, it seems a lot of people are familiar with ceramics,” which isn’t the case in a lot of towns.

“I just want to reach more of the community and get everybody to come out. People don’t necessarily have to be customers. They can just come out and see what we’re making. The tour has an educational component, as well. We want people to feel invited and included and welcome when they come out.”

For more info about the tour visit http://www.montanaclaytour.com/.