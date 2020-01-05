Jan. 4, 2020 was officially Don Zimmerman Day in Lewis and Clark County.
The longtime firefighter, who lost his fight with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 15, was remembered as a fixture in the community of York and a major driver for construction of York Fire-Rescue’s third station, which bears his name. Firefighters, friends and family from across the area escorted his cremains Saturday morning from the DNRC office on North Montana Avenue, through the edge of town and out York Road to Don Zimmerman Eldorado Heights Fire station #3 for his memorial service.
“It’s like losing a family member -- he was one of our brothers,” Chief John Naylor said. “We all looked up to him and the community looked up to him.”
Zimmerman was born in 1950 in Seattle and came to live on a ranch for a time near Townsend following the death of his father. The experience gave him an appreciation of the area and he returned often to visit family, his obituary said.
He began his four decades in firefighting at the station in Lake Stevens, Washington – the result of some community service – but he quickly took to the job and rose through the ranks to become lieutenant at Mountain Lakes Fire Station and Assistant Chief of Lake Stevens Fire station near Seattle.
In 2015 Zimmerman fulfilled his dream of retiring in Montana and moved to the York area. He quickly joined the volunteer fire department and became assistant chief and president of the York Fire Service Area Board of Trustees and served on the rural fire counsel.
Zimmerman played a big part in making York's third fire station a reality, Naylor said.
You have free articles remaining.
“He pushed hard to get that station,” Naylor said.
On Tuesday, the Lewis and Clark County Commission issued a somewhat lighthearted proclamation declaring Jan. 4 Don Zimmerman Day in the county.
The proclamation mentions that he was a truck driver and equipment operator by trade with 3 million miles under his belt and a 39-year award for safe driving. A treasured story of the York firefighters, Zimmerman sullied his driving record when he wrecked a brush truck on his way to American Bar Fire Station, and they never let him live it down.
Zimmerman also managed to “sniff out a house fire” a block away, following his nose to find smoke coming from under the eaves. They managed to save the house with minimal damage, the proclamation says.
For the final “Whereas” clause of the proclamation, the commission summed up Zimmerman’s impact on the community.
“If wealth was measured by the number and quality of friends, Don was a very rich man,” the proclamation says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.